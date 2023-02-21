Distinguished author Kristin Zambucka dedicated work toward Hawaiian topics

Kristin Zambucka, a noted author and artist, died Nov. 26 at her residence at the Ilikai Hotel in Waikiki. She was 81.

Zambucka dedicated a significant portion of her life to learning and writing about Hawaiian topics including mythology, religion, history and royalty.

She was born in New Zealand in 1941. Her parents frequently traveled as her father was a race car driver. Zambucka was raised by her grandmother in Scotland and would go on to travel the world herself while writing and illustrating books.

Her 1971 book, “Faces From the Past: The Dignity of Maori Age,” contained a collection of portraits of older, tattooed Maori women. She followed that in 1974 with a similar project called “Faces of Fiji.”

Zambucka spent the later half of her life in Hawaii, where she developed a passion for Hawaiian history and knowledge. In addition to books on King David Kala­kaua and Princess Ka‘iulani, her other works include “Ano‘Ano: The Seed,” “The Mana Keepers,” “Ainahau: Waikiki Home of Princess Kaiulani” and “The Keepers of the Earth.”

She also wrote, produced and directed several films on the people and places she had experienced.

Her extensive knowledge earned her the Queen’s Serv­ice Medal, which was presented to her in England by Queen Elizabeth II, according to friends of Zambucka.

The friendly and outgoing Zambucka spent the last two decades of her life living at the Ilikai Hotel, where she befriended many tourists and locals alike. Friends recall that she frequently spent time in the hotel’s courtyard dancing to live music or playing Hawaiian music on her flute.

At Zambucka’s request, there will be no memorial service.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.