Man, 70, dies after vehicle crash in Wahiawa

A 70-year-old man died after a vehicle he was operating struck a wooden telephone pole in Wahiawa early today, the Honolulu Police Department said.
The crash occurred on California Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.
Police said the motorist was traveling westbound when he veered right and struck the pole. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.
Police said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors.
This is the 11th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to nine at the same time last year.
