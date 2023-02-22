Man, 70, dies after vehicle crash in Wahiawa

A 70-year-old man died after a vehicle he was operating struck a wooden telephone pole in Wahiawa early today, the Honolulu Police Department said.

The crash occurred on California Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.

Police said the motorist was traveling westbound when he veered right and struck the pole. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died.

Police said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors.

This is the 11th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to nine at the same time last year.