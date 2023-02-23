Keoni Thiim helps top-ranked Hawaii make short work of Long Island

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Keoni Thiim filled the role of closer in Hawaii’s series-opening sweep of Long Island University.

The junior was called in off the bench to start the third set of Wednesday’s match and pounded a career-high seven kills, saving his hardest swings for last.

Already a crowd favorite as a serving specialist, he drilled UH’s sixth ace of the night into the middle of the court late in the set. Two points later, another bullet from the service line forced a free ball from the Sharks. UH setter Brett Sheward teed up a set to the back row to allow Thiim to rise, hang and hammer.

The shot rocketed off an LIU defender and nearly carried into the stands on the opposite end of SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center to close out the top-ranked Warriors’ 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 win before a mid-week crowd 2,920.

“I felt like it was coming over and I winded up as far as I could and took a rip at it,” Thiim said.

Thiim had three kills and an ace in UH’s 8-1 run to end the match and posted his career best kill total in 10 swings without an error as the Warriors (12-0) again showed off their depth in running their winning streak to 21 with their ninth sweep of the season.

Nine UH players posted at least one kill and outside hitter Spyros Chakas, the reigning Big West Offensive Player of the Week, had six kills while playing first two sets. Alakai’i Todd started the final two sets at opposite and had five kills in seven swings.

“Once we get into the game with the crowd it’s a little bit different with the lights and everybody cheering,” Todd said of converting their work in the practice gym into performing on game nights. “So you have to dial in and focus a little bit more on the ball. That’s the only real difference. Everything else is just trusting your teammates to make the right decisions and for you to execute.”

UH coach Charlie Wade gave senior outside hitter Kana’i Akana his second start, and first at home, of the season in place of Chaz Galloway, who came in to play the third set.

Sheward made his third consecutive start in place of All-American Jakob Thelle and finished with 29 assists for an attack that hit .343 after a bit of a flat start.

“They get to show what they can do and tonight was great example of that,” Wade said of using the bench. “Some guys got opportunities, made the most of it.

“Pretty efficient night especially considering how many guys played.”

The Warriors posted 10.5 blocks through two sets with middle blocker Cole Hogland, one of the usual starters, in on eight to go along with four kills in six swings and two aces.

“That kid just creates havoc,” Wade said. “He gets out there and is a lot to deal with.”

UH’s block total contributed to Long Island’s 27 attack errors and the Sharks (6-5) hit .000 overall. Kamehameha-Maui graduate Kale Spencer had six kills in 14 attempts.

LIU, in its second season as a program, posted three blocks in a four-point span and a kill from Spencer tied the set at 9-9. The Warriors outscored the Sharks 31-9 from that point, ending the first set with Akana’s six-point service turn. His run included an ace off the tape and Hogland was in on three blocks.

UH then raced out to a 15-5 lead in the second set with aces from Sheward and Hogland and two more blocks. Senior outside hitter Filip Humler, making his second appearance of the season, checked in for Sheward late in the set leaving UH without a true setter on the floor. The Warriors didn’t need one in scoring on blocks on three of the next four points. Sophomore setter Austin Buchanan checked in to finish the set and fed Humler on set point for his second kill of the season.

“It might have looked a little odd to not have a setter on the floor, but these guys have played enough volleyball I wasn’t worried about it at all,” Wade said.

LIU played with a lead for the first time in the match when the Sharks jumped ahead 4-1 in the third set. The Sharks tied the set at 17-17 before Thiim sparked the Warriors’ surge to end the match.

UH and LIU conclude their series on Friday.