3 divers rescued after boat motor malfunction in North Shore

Three divers in the water in the North Shore area were rescued this afternoon after the motor on their boat malfunctioned.
The Honolulu Emergency Services Department said it received a call from the divers at around 12:30 p.m. They were about 500 yards from shore near Alligator Rock when the motor on their 10-foot boat malfunctioned.
Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards responded via watercraft and towed the boat with the divers on it to shore.
