Body of Kauai man sought in death of his father found

A body found Thursday on Kauai is believed to be that of 22-year-old Kody Gardner who police sought in connection with the death of his 52-year-old father, the Kauai Police Department said.

The man’s body was found in Kokee following an eight-day multi-agency search for Gardner.

Kauai Police Department Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce said windy and rainy conditions and the remote location are hindering efforts to recover the body. “The safety of our Air-1 pilot, firefighters/rescue personnel, police officers and partnering agencies involved in the recovery attempts is a priority and we will continue our efforts in the near future during favorable weather conditions,” Ponce said in a news release today. “Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones and all affected by this tragedy.”

Police, and personnel of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Kauai Fire Department, Kauai Search and Rescue, friends and family of Kody Gardner and other volunteers were part of the search effort.

Police said a domestic altercation on Kuilei Street during the early morning hours of Feb. 16 resulted in the death of Gardner’s father, Delwood Kalei Gardner of Kahili Mountain.

Kody Gardner was believed to have fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. Police later found the vehicle at the Waimea Canyon Lookout.

Autopsy results determined the cause of Delwood Gardner’s death was “multiple penetrating sharp force injuries to the neck,” police said in a news release today. The manner of death was classified as a homicide.

“We do not know of or have a specific motive why Kody Gardner would want to harm his father, Delwood Kalei Gardner,” Ponce said. “However, according to family members, Kody Gardner suffered from mental illness.”

Police are continuing their investigation.

Foul play is not suspected in Kody Gardner’s death, police said.