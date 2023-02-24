comscore Former Hawaii DOE employee charged with 3 felony theft counts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Hawaii DOE employee charged with 3 felony theft counts

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:51 pm
A former Hawaii state Department of Education employee was arrested Thursday after being charged by a special division of the state Department of the Attorney General with three counts of felony theft.

The charges accuse Karie Luana Klein, a former DOE complex area business manager, of falsifying DOE mileage and parking forms, and using DOE purchase orders and a “P-Card” to steal more than $7,000 from the DOE, a news release from the Department of the Attorney General said.

The Feb. 16 charges were issued by the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division. If Klein is proven guilty, each count of felony theft is punishable by up to five years in prison.

