Las Vegas Advisor: Wildfire casino opens in downtown Las Vegas

Wildfire on Fremont has opened downtown. The 21,000-square-foot casino, owned by the Station Casinos group, is located near Boulder Highway on the site of the old Showboat and Castaways casinos.

Though designated as “slots-only,” the casino also has several electronic table games and a Station sports book. There’s also a central bar and two restaurants: Tacos El Pastor and a 24/7 IHOP.

This is the eighth Wildfire in Las Vegas, and its more upscale design is intended to be the model for any future additions to the brand.

F1 extended: The initial three-year agreement for the Formula One race in Las Vegas has been extended to 10 years. It’s not a surprise, given the investment the company is making in infrastructure in Las Vegas, including the building of the F1 Paddock near the airport along the course’s path. The race will be held each year on the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Circus village: Spiegelworld, the production company behind the shows “Absinthe,” “OPM” and “Atomic Saloon,” has purchased the California town of Nipton for $2.5 million. Nipton is a tiny town with a population of 25 located about an hour southwest of Las Vegas. Spiegelworld intends to make Nipton the company’s global headquarters and a year-round “circus village” where artists and performers from the Vegas shows can live, rehearse and work.

Israeli fare: Miznon, serving Israeli street food, has opened at the Venetian. The same proprietor is opening a second Israeli restaurant called Shani’s HaSalon in 2024.

Question: Las Vegas approved cannabis-­consumption lounges more than a year ago. When will they open?

Answer: That’s still up in the air. The first lounges were expected to open at the beginning of the year, but there’s still debate over the regulations, especially distance-limiting provisions that make it difficult for the owners to find locations that are compliant. The lounges won’t open until the rules are set.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.