Fire chars Nanakuli home

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a large fire that broke out at a home in Nanakuli today.
Twelve units with more than 35 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire the in the 87-1600 block of Ulehawa Street just after 7:20 a.m.
Upon arrival, crews found a residence fully involved in flames, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 7:35 a.m. and extinguished it about a half-hour later.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.
