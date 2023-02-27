High surf, high wind advisories in effect for Hawaii

A high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of most isles has been extended through Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory covering the east shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island, through 6 p.m. Thursday due to strong tradewinds that are expected to persist this week.

Surf of 7 to 10 feet along these shores is expected to build to 10 to 14 feet on Wednesday.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous. The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

“When in doubt, don’t go out,” said the advisory.

Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect for parts of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Kahoolawe, and Oahu, through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

East winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts up to 55 mph, are expected across many parts of the state through at least Tuesday, forecasters said.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to drive, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the advisory said. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

Strong and gusty winds are expected through much of this work week due to a very strong high-pressure system far north of the Hawaiian islands. Forecasters say to expect “a wet and blustery trade wind pattern across all islands.”

Winds are expected to decrease and veer more southeasterly this weekend as a front approaches from the northwest.

Forecasters also say to expect generous rainfall over windward and mauka areas of all isles through the week, with less over the leeward side. Rainfall will especially favor East Maui and the windward slopes of Hawaii island as an upper low lingers just east of Hilo.

A small craft advisory is also in place for most Hawaiian waters until 6 p.m. Thursday.