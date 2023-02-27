comscore Landslide blocks Hana Highway on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Landslide blocks Hana Highway on Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A landslide closed the Hana Highway in both directions at mile marker 10 but one lane has been reopened, state Department of Transportation officials said this evening.

Mile marker 10 is near Haipuaena Falls.

No other details were available at this time.

The landslide is the second to shut down a section of state highway today. A large tree also fell on Oahu’s Pali Highway this afternoon, shutting down the Kailua-bound lanes.

