Police search for suspect in Kalihi-Palama armed robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Kalihi-Palama early Saturday.

Police said an unknown man brandished a firearm at a 68-year-old man on Sand Island Access Road and took the victim’s backpack at about 1 a.m. The suspect then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

There are no arrests as of this morning. A description of the suspect was not available at this time.