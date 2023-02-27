comscore Police search for suspect in Kalihi-Palama armed robbery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police search for suspect in Kalihi-Palama armed robbery

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:16 am
Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Kalihi-Palama early Saturday.

Police said an unknown man brandished a firearm at a 68-year-old man on Sand Island Access Road and took the victim’s backpack at about 1 a.m. The suspect then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

There are no arrests as of this morning. A description of the suspect was not available at this time.

Comments (2)

