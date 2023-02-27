PUC seeks public input on making clean energy transition more equitable

The state Public Utilities Commission is inviting the public to share their input on how Hawaii can transition to 100% renewable energy in a more just and equitable way in two unprecedented meetings.

The first meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Wednesday and the second one from 10 a.m. to noon on March 8 in a hybrid format.

That means that the public can attend the meetings in person at the PUC Hearing Room at 465 S. King St., 103, or online via Zoom. The in-person meetings will be followed by an informal talk-story session.

“Energy equity refers to the goal of achieving equity in both the social and economic participation in the energy system, while also remediating social, economic, and health burdens on those historically harmed by the energy system,” said the PUC in its public notice. “The Commission strives not only to address energy equity generally, but to ensure that existing energy inequity is alleviated, and not exacerbated, during the State’s renewable energy transition.”

The first meeting invites the public to share their thoughts about what energy equity means. Attendees will get a general overview of the role of the PUC, the energy equity docket, and how to get involved.

The docket was opened after the State Legislature last year adopted three resolutions requesting that the PUC consider efforts to mitigate high energy burdens for low- and moderate-income customers and to take energy equity and justice into account.

The second meeting examines the different pathways to energy equity and offers an overview of the PUC’s approach to the docket.

>> Meeting One: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at PUC Hearing Room 103, 465 S. King St. or via Zoom (Meeting ID: 992 9879 0686) or by phone toll-free at 833-928-4609.

>> Meeting Two: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 at PUC Hearing Room 103, 465 S. King St. or via Zoom (Meeting ID: 974 0714 6251) or by phone toll-free at 833-928-4609.