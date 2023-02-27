Vital Statistics: Feb. 17-23, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 17-23
>> Brittany Ann Abston and Silvestre Brian Arroyo
>> Pablo Acevedo Restrepo and Ana Raquel Villera De Leon
>> Tayler Samuel Kekaimalu Noble Ah Nee and Shahla Tiffany Croneberger
>> Keli’i Bronson Kenji Degama Akimoto and Anna Alycia Guild
>> Davin Isamu Aoyagi and Brannagan-Ashley Keimiko Mukaisu
>> Austin James Kaimialoha Aquias and Kelli Ann Jim
>> Joshua Koei Arakaki and Rachel Baxa Yonashiro
>> Juan Diego Ricardo Icasiano Aricheta and Mia Young Chae
>> Sharonda Camille Barber- Raiford and Dwayne Curtis Cooks
>> Stephanie Basilan and Charles Gordon Hicks Jr.
>> Olivia Suzanne Bean and Calvin Browning Keller
>> David Michael Bench and Ashley Blayne Salmons
>> Vyacheslav Vladimirovich Borisov and Courtney Hatsumo Kahealani Honda
>> David Andrew Brentnell and Lorraine Kaori Mier
>> Randy Gregg Brick and Lisa Anne Gilbert
>> Jasmin Fatima Castro and Nathan Avia
>> Michael Kukaualii Nuneza Ching and Alyssandra Nazareno Baniqued
>> Louis Robert Claus and Lauren Mary Gilbertson
>> Clyde Doloritos Dieto and Hosanna Jace Espinosa Anunciacion
>> Dyson Paul Anthony Dudsak and Jazzlyn Marie Yeagle
>> Brandon Matthew Emery and Alison Mary Lehner
>> William Steve Foytich and Debra Anne Ing
>> Thomas James Gaudet and Makenzie Leigh Carty
>> Winfred Lester Hermansen II and Tabitha Nicole Weaver
>> Xavier Richard Hunt and Hadaya Phoenicia Marilyn Keitt
>> Kaitlyn Nicole Jones and Charles Denver Ambrose
>> Malachi Victor Kaiser and Bethany Hope Mairs
>> Carli Kaleonahenaheokekai Miki Kamai and Michael-Joshua Kaleikaumaka Akiona
>> Asia Louise Lilley and Ronald Lee Craig
>> Susanna Hua Ting Liu and Hao Wang
>> Anna Valerie Lopez and John Glen Akmakjian
>> Fairyl Hanna Faye Medina Mallari and Carmen Esperanza Deavila
>> Kalvin Alexander Mar and Linda Chai
>> Kiana Sonora Sophia Marquez and Ryan David Spencer
>> Sophie Pierrette Françoise Mayer and Pascal Joseph William Hotte
>> Stacy Nicole Metzger-Smith and Jessie James Kimbell
>> Daniel Joseph O’Meara and Joni Christine Domingues
>> Roman Oravec and Karolína Petruzelková
>> Marissa Nicole O’Rourke and Frederick Ernest Seymour IV
>> Arthur Arturo Nathan Rodriguez and Jennifer Marie Aldridge
>> Heidi Sandra Roibal and Benjamin Alexander Kranz
>> Kent Keatley Roller and Jay-Anne Villaluz Cunanan
>> Micah Chance Heimakanahiwahiwaokalani Roman-Santos and Irie Puaelena Kahaleua
>> Gerardo Sanchez and Cecilia Ann Cardenas
>> Jennel Lee Stephens and Jeremy Wayne Snyder
>> Isaiah Michael Sylva and Ana Claudia Oliveira da Rocha
>> Sebastien Maurice Taillefer and Alyssa Laurel Louw
>> Ashley Marie Tookes and Gentel Dale Morris
>> Aaron Kekoa Ughoc and Linaray Maureen Sina Mareko
>> Kinnari Ramesh Waghmare and Krishnaprasad Radhakrishnan
>> Benjamin Michael Wilcox and Yucheng Sun
>> Thomas Dean Wilker and Ilima Manaiakalani Tolentino
>> Alexander Nicholas Winchester and Taylor Marie Malottki
>> Nicole Jeanine Wolf and Yousin Bayi Smith
>> Michelle Lyn Zisis and Frank James Gmelin
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 17-23
>> Elijah Josiah Stone
>> Noah-James Kekupa‘amauokapu‘ uwai Talitigaletofauamaua Tuiafono
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.