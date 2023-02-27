comscore Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded

  • By Marcia Dunn / Associated Press
  • Today
  ASSOCIATED PRESS Fuel vents from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as she sits on Launch Complex 39-A Monday, Feb. 27, after the launch was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

    Fuel vents from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as she sits on Launch Complex 39-A Monday, Feb. 27, after the launch was scrubbed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

  ASSOCIATED PRESS From left, pilot Warren Hoburg, Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, Commander Stephen Bowen and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi leave the Operations and Checkout building for a trip to Launch Pad 39-A, late Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The four-person crew is scheduled to liftoff early Monday on a trip to the International Space Station.

    From left, pilot Warren Hoburg, Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, Commander Stephen Bowen and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi leave the Operations and Checkout building for a trip to Launch Pad 39-A, late Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The four-person crew is scheduled to liftoff early Monday on a trip to the International Space Station.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. >> Last-minute technical trouble forced SpaceX to call off Monday’s attempt to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA.

The countdown was halted with just two minutes remaining until liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. With just a split second to blast off, there was no time to deal with the problem, which involved the engine ignition system.

SpaceX delayed the launch until at least Thursday.

Strapped into the capsule atop the Falcon rocket were two NASA astronauts, one Russian cosmonaut and one astronaut from the United Arab Emirates. They had to wait until all the fuel was drained from the rocket — an hourlong process — before getting out.

“We’ll be sitting here waiting,” commander Stephen Bowen assured everyone. “We’re all feeling good.”

Bowen and his crew — including the first astronaut from the United Arab Emirates assigned to a monthslong mission, Sultan al-Neyadi — will replace four space station residents who have been up there since October.

Officials said the problem involved ground equipment used for loading the engine ignition fluid. The launch team could not be sure there was a full load. A SpaceX engineer likened this critical system to spark plugs for a car.

