Armored Humvee reportedly stolen from National Guard on Maui

An armored Humvee was taken from the National Guard Armory off Maui Veterans Highway in Kihei, the Maui Police Department said.

Police said an unknown individual or individuals entered the property and stole the humvee sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 5:30 a.m. today.

The M1165A1-type Humvee has an exterior camouflage pattern and “E-09” painted on the front bumper.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the police at 808-244-6400.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.