Police arrest man, 65, suspected in sex assault of Kalihi teen | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police arrest man, 65, suspected in sex assault of Kalihi teen

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police are investigating an alleged sex assault of a 15-year-old girl in Kalihi Valley over the weekend.

The alleged assault occurred in the 1600 block of Owawa Street Sunday afternoon.

The teen reported to police that a 65-year-old man entered her residence and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect and victim are known to one another.

Police arrested the man Sunday night on suspicion of first-degree burglary, third-degree sex assault and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.

He remains in custody as of this morning.

