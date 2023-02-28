Police arrest man, 65, suspected in sex assault of Kalihi teen

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged sex assault of a 15-year-old girl in Kalihi Valley over the weekend.
The alleged assault occurred in the 1600 block of Owawa Street Sunday afternoon.
The teen reported to police that a 65-year-old man entered her residence and sexually assaulted her, police said.
The suspect and victim are known to one another.
Police arrested the man Sunday night on suspicion of first-degree burglary, third-degree sex assault and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.
He remains in custody as of this morning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.