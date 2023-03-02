High surf warning for east shores, wind advisory, continue today

UPDATED: 1:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has canceled the wind advisory for Kauai and Oahu in an update posted at about 1:15 p.m..

The wind advisory remains in effect for Maui County and portions of Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today.

“Robust high pressure well north of the state will continue to produce strong and gusty trade winds across Maui County and Big Island, expect for the Kona, Hilo and portions of the Puna districts,” said NWS in the update. “However the winds across Kauai and Oahu continue to weaken and have largely fallen below advisory levels. The Wind Advisory may need to be extended across the western islands tonight.”

In areas under advisory, east winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with localized gusts up to 50 mph.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A high surf warning for the east shores of most isles remains in place through 6 p.m. today as windy conditions continue.

The National Weather Service says surf of 10 to 15 feet along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island will continue today, keeping strong, breaking waves and powerful currents in place.

A flood advisory for parts of Hawaii island this morning has expired. The high wind warning for the Kohala district of Hawaii island has also ended, but a wind advisory remains in place across the state until 6 p.m. today

Due to the weather, Hawaii County Civil Defense said in an alert that both lanes of Highway 19 in Waimea between mile posts 55 and 56 are closed due to multiple downed trees for at least several hours. Mauna Kea Access Road is also closed.

Forecasters expect windy conditions to persist across much of the state today, then gradually decline tonight and Friday. Showers over eastern isles today are expected to make their way to Oahu and Kauai tonight and Friday.

“A few downpours and thunderstorms will be possible at times, with the highest potential for thunderstorms expected on the Big Island,” said forecasters. “Fewer showers and lighter winds are then expected over the weekend.”

The winter weather advisory for Big Isle summits is now a winter storm warning after heavy snow overnight, with another six inches or more expected today.

Heavy snow, periods of freezing drizzle, and winds gusting as high as 35 mph are expected to affect summits above 10,000 feet.

Travel to the summits should be postponed, if possible, until conditions improve. The winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. today.

A small craft advisory for most Hawaiian waters remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.