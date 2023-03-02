High wind expected to persist today before weakening

Windy conditions throughout the state that have prompted a high wind warning on Hawaii island and wind advisories on several islands will persist today before a gradual decline in tradewinds Friday and Saturday.

High wind rocking the Hawaiian isles due to a high- pressure system to the north will continue through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The greatest impact of the strong wind is being felt in the Kohala districts — mainly in the north and south districts — on Hawaii island, where a high-wind warning was issued Wednesday and has been extended until 6 a.m. today. East winds of 30 to 45 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph are expected.

“Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs,” the NWS warned. “Power outages are possible … Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for lightweight and high-profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly.”

A wind advisory also remains in place for portions of Kauai, Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island through 6 a.m. today.

East winds of 25 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected for these areas — from southwest Kauai to Oahu’s North Shore, upcountry Maui and the southeast side of Hawaii island.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the NWS said. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

Honolulu firefighters were busy throughout the day responding to toppled trees and power lines. That included a toppled tree that closed the intersection of Waokanaka Street and Pali Highway, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation in a tweet at about 4:15 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric reported a power outage in the Kalihi area due to fallen poles on Kokea Street, affecting about 450 customers until power was restored at around 1 p.m. Four poles fell and one was leaning.

Rainy conditions are also expected in the coming days.

“Showers will be more active along windward slopes while strong tradewinds periodically carry showers over leeward areas,” the NWS said. “A low aloft will produce a few heavy showers and thunderstorms during the next couple of days, especially on the Big Island and Maui.”

The forceful trades are also keeping a high surf warning in place for the east-facing shores of most islands, effective through 6 a.m. today. Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island.

A gale warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Officials said strong winds “will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels.”

A winter weather advisory that can bring “periods of snow and freezing rain” to the Hawaii island summits above 10,500 feet is in effect until 6 p.m. Up to 4 inches of snow are possible.

Windy conditions also have prompted a small-craft advisory in the state, in place until 6 p.m. Friday.