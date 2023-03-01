Honolulu firefighters busy with toppled trees, power lines

Honolulu firefighters responded to calls of toppled trees and a power line in various parts of the island.

From about 7 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., fire crews responded to three calls of toppled trees in Kaneohe, Pearl City and Nuuanu and a downed power line in Ewa Beach. The Honolulu Fire Department said the calls may be related to the blustery weather.

A high wind advisory remains in effect for Maui County, Oahu, Kauai and parts of Hawai island and a high wind warning remains in effect for Kohala until Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service said strong high pressure far north of the main Hawaiian islands will continue to produce “strong and gusty trade winds.”

Wind speeds are expected to slightly increase across many parts of the state today.