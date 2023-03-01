High winds expected to strengthen across most islands

Strong and blustery winds continue to rock the Hawaiian isles due to a high-pressure system to the north, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters expect wind speeds to increase slightly today, exceeding advisory thresholds across many parts of the state.

For now, a high wind warning for the Kohala districts of Hawaii island has been extended through 6 a.m. Thursday.

East winds of 30 to 45 mph, with localized gusts over 60 mph, are expected in these isolated pockets of Hawaii island.

“Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and damage roofs,” the NWS warned. “Power outages are possible..Hazardous driving conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk for drivers, especially for lightweight and high-profile vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured properly.”

A wind advisory also remains in place for portions of Kauai, Oahu, Maui County, and Hawaii island, through 6 a.m. Thursday.

East winds of 25 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected for these areas — from southwest Kauai to Oahu’s North Shore, upcountry Maui and the southeast side of Hawaii island.

The forceful trades are also keeping a high surf warning in place for the east-facing shores of most isles, effective through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island.

“Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents,” officials warned. “Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous. Stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Be prepared for road closures. Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides.”

Additionally, heavy rains and stormwater runoff over the week have prompted brown water advisories for the east, south, and north shores of Oahu.

Forecasters say rains and winds will continue across the isles into Thursday, with possible thunderstorms across the eastern third of the state.

The system has brought periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to Hawaii island summits, where a winter weather advisory has also been issued through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters expect up to 4 inches of new snow to fall on the summits, making travel very difficult, with periods of zero visibility.

A small craft advisory is also in place for most Hawaiian waters through 6 p.m. Friday.