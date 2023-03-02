Hawaii routs Cal State Northridge in Big West men’s basketball

Fueled by a prolific second half, the Hawaii basketball team rolled to tonight’s 81-55 rout of Cal State Northridge at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.

It was tied at 33 at the intermission, but the Rainbow Warriors out-scored the Matadors 48-22 in the second half. It was the largest margin for a road victory in league play in the ’Bows’ 11 seasons of Big West membership.

The ’Bows hit 11 3-point shots, tying a season high, and converted 18 of 20 free throws, including 13 of 14 in the second half.

Bernardo da Silva, a 6-9 center who started UH’s first 29 games, missed his second consecutive game because of an ankle injury. But Mor Seck, a 7-foot-1 freshman, amassed 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots. Seck has had double-doubles in his two starts.

UH forward Kamaka Hepa contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds. Point guard JoVon McClanahan was the ’Bows’ top scorer with 18 points.

The ’Bows improved to 22-9 and 13-6 in the Big West. They moved into a third-place tie with UC Riverside with one game remaining in the regular season. They still have a shot at finishing in a tie atop the Big West.