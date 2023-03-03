Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala dress rental may have violated house ethics, panel finds

The House Ethics Committee says it is continuing its review of whether New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may have violated House rules on “impermissible gifts” associated with her rented dress, accessories and other items tied to her attendance at the Met Gala in New York City in 2021.

The committee on Thursday released an outside investigative report and referral from the non-partisan Office of Congressional Ethics that determined Democrat Ocasio-Cortez or her campaign didn’t initially pay for the gown she wore to the gala, and other things. It concludes that there is “substantial reason to believe that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez accepted impermissible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala,” and recommends that the ethics committee review the matter further.

“But for the OCE opening this review, it appears that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez may not have paid for several thousands of dollars’ worth of goods and services provided to her,” despite notices that the payments were extremely overdue, the report states.

The report also highlights that an Ocasio-Cortez campaign staffer involved could not explain why the costs for the rental gown — which featured the words ” Tax the Rich” in red letters — were reduced from $1,300 to $300.

The OCE sought to interview another witness, but said the person declined to cooperate.

When asked about the delays in payments for the variety of goods and services, the report says Ocasio-Cortez acknowledged “there was a ball that was dropped” and described the situation as “deeply regrettable.”

The Ethics committee also on Thursday opened an investigation into another New Yorker, Republican George Santos, for alleged unlawful acts, including whether Santos engaged in sexual misconduct involving an individual seeking employment in his congressional office. No details were provided on the allegation.