Power outage closes Kaimuki High School campus for today

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:02 am
The Kaimuki High School campus is closed to students and staff today due to a power outage, the Hawaii State Department of Education said.

Online learning will be provided to students.

The education department said students and their families have been notified of the campus closure.

Comments (4)

