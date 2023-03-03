Salvage of yacht grounded off Maui to continue this weekend

After two failed attempts, efforts to salvage the grounded luxury yacht in West Maui will continue sometime this weekend, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said in a news release today.

The 94-foot, 120-ton yacht Nakoa has been grounded in shallow water just outside the Honolua-Mokuleia Marine Life Conservation District since Feb. 20. It apparently slipped loose from a mooring in Honolua Bay and onto near-shore reef.

In the two previous salvage attempts, rigging attached to the yacht proved to be too weak and failed. A third attempt was not possible this week because of strong winds, and weather conditions need to improve before a salvage team and can safely attempt to free the grounded vessel, the DLNR said.

“We continue to face a challenging set of circumstances with this salvage operation, and we have found it difficult to find qualified industry partners willing to do this work,” DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said in a statement.

The salvage ship Kahi and tractor tug Mary Catherine plan to return to Maui this weekend with stronger rigging.