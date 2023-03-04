Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of biting officer in Ala Moana area

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing in the Ala Moana area and biting an officer who was responding to the situation.
The Honolulu Police Department said the incident happened at around 4 p.m. Friday. After the suspect was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and while being escorted to a police vehicle, he allegedly bit the officer, drawing blood.
He was also arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, police said, and is currently in custody.
