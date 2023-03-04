comscore Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of biting officer in Ala Moana area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 35, arrested on suspicion of biting officer in Ala Moana area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • March 4, 2023
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespassing in the Ala Moana area and biting an officer who was responding to the situation.

The Honolulu Police Department said the incident happened at around 4 p.m. Friday. After the suspect was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and while being escorted to a police vehicle, he allegedly bit the officer, drawing blood.

He was also arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, police said, and is currently in custody.

Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
UC Santa Barbara rolls past Hawaii to end regular season
Next Story
Rainbow Wahine beat Gauchos to claim third seed in Big West tourney

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up