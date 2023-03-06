Vital Statistics: Feb. 24 to March 2, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Feb. 24 to March 2

>> Brittany Ann Abston and Silvestre Brian Arroyo

>> Pablo Acevedo Restrepo and Ana Raquel Villera De Leon

>> Tayler Samuel Kekai­malu Noble Ah Nee and Shahla Tiffany Croneberger

>> Keli‘i Bronson Kenji Degama Akimoto and Anna Alycia Guild

>> Davin Isamu Aoyagi and Brannagan-Ashley Keimiko Mukaisu

>> Austin James Kaimialoha Aquias and Kelli Ann Jim

>> Joshua Koei Arakaki and Rachel Baxa Yonashiro

>> Juan Diego Ricardo Icasiano Aricheta and Mia Young Chae

>> Sharonda Camille Barber-Raiford and Dwayne Curtis Cooks

>> Stephanie Basilan and Charles Gordon Hicks Jr.

>> Olivia Suzanne Bean and Calvin Browning Keller

>> David Michael Bench and Ashley Blayne Salmons

>> Vyacheslav Vladimirovich Borisov and Courtney Hatsumo Kahealani Honda

>> David Andrew Brentnell and Lorraine Kaori Mier

>> Randy Gregg Brick and Lisa Anne Gilbert

>> Jasmin Fatima Castro and Nathan Avia

>> Michael Kukaualii Nuneza Ching and Alyssandra Nazareno Baniqued

>> Louis Robert Claus and Lauren Mary Gilbertson

>> Clyde Doloritos Dieto and Hosanna Jace Espinosa Anunciacion

>> Dyson Paul Anthony Dudsak and Jazzlyn Marie Yeagle

>> Brandon Matthew Emery and Alison Mary Lehner

>> William Steve Foytich and Debra Anne Ing

>> Thomas James Gaudet and Makenzie Leigh Carty

>> Winfred Lester Hermansen II and Tabitha Nicole Weaver

>> Xavier Richard Hunt and Hadaya Phoenicia Marilyn Keitt

>> Kaitlyn Nicole Jones and Charles Denver Ambrose

>> Malachi Victor Kaiser and Bethany Hope Mairs

>> Carli Kaleonahena­he­-okekai Miki Kamai and Michael-Joshua Kaleikaumaka Akiona

>> Asia Louise Lilley and Ronald Lee Craig

>> Susanna Hua Ting Liu and Hao Wang

>> Anna Valerie Lopez and John Glen Akmakjian

>> Fairyl Hanna Faye Medina Mallari and Carmen Esperanza DeAvila

>> Kalvin Alexander Mar and Linda Chai

>> Kiana Sonora Sophia Marquez and Ryan David Spencer

>> Sophie Pierrette Françoise Mayer and Pascal Joseph William Hotte

>> Stacy Nicole Metzger-Smith and Jessie James Kimbell

>> Daniel Joseph O’Meara and Joni Christine Domingues

>> Roman Oravec and Karolína Petruzelková

>> Marissa Nicole Orourke and Frederick Ernest Seymour IV

>> Arthur Arturo Nathan Rodriguez and Jennifer Marie Aldridge

>> Heidi Sandra Roibal and Benjamin Alexander Kranz

>> Kent Keatley Roller and Jay-Anne Villaluz Cunanan

>> Micah Chance Heimakanahiwahiwaokalani Roman-Santos and Irie Puaelena Kahaleua

>> Gerardo Sanchez and Cecilia Ann Cardenas

>> Jennel Lee Stephens and Jeremy Wayne Snyder

>> Isaiah Michael Sylva and Ana Claudia Oliveira da Rocha

>> Sebastien Maurice Taillefer and Alyssa Laurel Louw

>> Ashley Marie Tookes and Gentel Dale Morris

>> Aaron Kekoa Ughoc and Linaray Maureen Sina Mareko

>> Kinnari Ramesh Waghmare and Krishnaprasad Radhakrishnan

>> Benjamin Michael Wilcox and Yucheng Sun

>> Thomas Dean Wilker and Ilima Manaiakalani Tolentino

>> Alexander Nicholas Winchester and Taylor Marie Malottki

>> Nicole Jeanine Wolf and Yousin Bayi Smith

>> Michelle Lyn Zisis and Frank James Gmelin

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Feb. 24 to March 2

>> Ethan Edwin Aguilar

>> Aila Sophia Mai Aoki

>> Joshua Isaiah Katsuhide Aganon Au

>> Raegan Paige Caylor

>> Carter McDonald Coutoumas

>> Aaliyah Teddi Jo Kawahikapulakaloakala‘ipahunaalohakalewa Decker

>> Keilani Zoé Delgado Santiago

>> Elaina Keiko Hayashi

>> Bella Ryan Keiko Hernandez

>> Kian Daniel Gene Hong

>> Malia Janelynn Mapuana Kapaokalani Jack

>> Alana Mahina Kaleikini

>> Laakea Wendell Po Wo Leu

>> James Frances Maddox

>> Leiah Zayde Guirnalda Manibog

>> Amelia Rose McCullough

>> Ewaoluwape Michaela Olubunmi

>> Luka Miguel Raguindin Rodillas

>> Azalea Ren Yamaki Silveria Suzuki

>> Kekoa Dominic Iosua Tafao-De Freitas

>> Kam Malosi Malama Vee