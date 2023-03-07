HFD airlifts injured hiker from top of Stairway to Heaven

Honolulu firefighters on Monday afternoon rescued an injured hiker from the shuttered Stairway to Heaven Trail in Kaneohe.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Monday and responded with five units and 16 personnel.

A man in his 20s was reportedly injured while hiking and unable to descend the stairs. He was with two companions at the top of the trail by the concrete bunker.

HFD airlifted the injured hiker to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 2:54 p.m.

The helicopter then returned for the other two hikers and airlifted them to the landing zone as well, due to inclement weather.

HFD recommends reading and following signs posted at the trail’s entrance, and to be aware of restricted or closed trails rather than relying on information from social media.

The Stairway to Heaven, also known as Haiku Stairs, has been closed to the public since 1987. Hiking the stairs is illegal, and could result in a $1,000 fine.