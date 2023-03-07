Wastewater released from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam plant after power outage

About 14,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater was released from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Waste Water Treatment Plant today after a power outage on base.
The Navy in a news release today said that at around 11:45 a.m. the joint base experienced an “electrical power spike,” resulting in the treatment plant being without power for about 2 minutes.
The outage interrupted the ultraviolet disinfection of the wastewater for a few minutes. The Navy said the disinfection is the fourth and final step of the plant’s wastewater treatment.
The water is discharged into the Mamala Bay through a deep ocean outfall about one-and-a-half miles from shore.
The treatment plant uses a biological treatment process, settling tanks, sand filtration and UV disinfection to treat wastewater. The Navy said the four-step process is one more than most wastewater treatment plants use.
The Navy has notified the state Department of Health of the release.
