Heart health requires vitamin D, study says

A first-of-its-kind study, published in the European Heart Journal, found that people with a vitamin D deficiency were more likely to have high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, risk factors for heart attack and stroke. Those with the lowest of vitamin D levels had double the risk of heart disease compared to those with healthy levels.

This newly revealed benefit of vitamin D comes in addition to its long-term benefits. Those with a sustained level above 35 ng/ml have healthier heart, brain, bone, muscle and immune-system function and glucose metabolism. Vitamin D-rich foods include oily fish such as salmon and sea trout.

Get a blood test to see if you’re vitamin D deficient.