comscore Heart health requires vitamin D, study says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Live Well

Heart health requires vitamin D, study says

  • By Dr. Michael Roizen, chief wellness officer emeritus, Cleveland Clinic
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A first-of-its-kind study, published in the European Heart Journal, found that people with a vitamin D deficiency were more likely to have high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease, risk factors for heart attack and stroke. Those with the lowest of vitamin D levels had double the risk of heart disease compared to those with healthy levels.

This newly revealed benefit of vitamin D comes in addition to its long-term benefits. Those with a sustained level above 35 ng/ml have healthier heart, brain, bone, muscle and immune-system function and glucose metabolism. Vitamin D-rich foods include oily fish such as salmon and sea trout.

Get a blood test to see if you’re vitamin D deficient.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Reducing calories slows pace of aging, study says

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up