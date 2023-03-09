PHOTO: Chilling Thrills

CHILLING THRILLS: A climber used an ice ax to ascend a frozen waterfall last month in the Sounkyo gorge in Kamikawa, Hokkaido, Japan. The nearly 400-foot-high Ginga no Taki waterfall freezes almost completely in the severe cold, and climbers come from around Japan to tackle the steep ice wall. It takes about three hours to climb to the top.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.