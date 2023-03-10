High surf warning for most north, west shores ends this evening

A high surf warning for most north and west shores of smaller isles remains in place through 6 p.m. today as a large, northwest swell slowly declines.

The National Weather Service says surf is expected to reach 20 to 25 feet for north shores, and 15 to 20 feet for west shores today.

Surf should lower by Saturday morning to 9 to 12 feet on north shores, and 7 to 10 feet for west shores.

For Hawaii island, the advisory only covers west-facing shores, with surf of 8 to 12 feet expected along the Kona coast.

Hawaii County Civil Defense said some beach parks in West Hawaii remain closed due to the dangerous surf.

Pu‘uhonua o Honaunau National Historic Park, which was shuttered by high winds on Wednesday, has reopened.

The high winds eased by Thursday morning, and forecasters expect light winds to continue through the weekend, along with drier-than-normal conditions.

A high wind warning, however, remains in effect for Big Isle summits until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Southwest winds of 35 to 75 mph, with localized gusts over 90 mph continue at the summits. Travel to the summits should be postponed until conditions improve.