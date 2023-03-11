Bicyclist injured in Maui motor vehicle collision

A bicyclist was critically injured this afternoon in a motor vehicle collision on Honoapiilani Highway in Maalaea, according to Maui police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 67-year-old male bicyclist from Kihei was traveling west on the highway shoulder at approximately 1:07 p.m. when he made a left turn and was struck by a black 2020 Nissan Maxima sedan that was headed in the same direction. Police said the 26-year-old male Nissan driver, a visitor from London, Ontario, Canada, attempted to avoid the collision by swerving left into the oncoming lane of traffic and braking but was unable to do so.

The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, police said. The Nissan driver and his 25-year-old female passenger, also from London, Ontario, Canada, were not injured.