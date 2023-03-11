HFD’s Air 1 evacuates 3 lost hikers from Nuuanu trail

A group of three women hikers were airlifted to safety this evening after getting lost on the Waipuilani Falls Trail in Nuuanu, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD received a 911 call about the lost hikers at 5:18 p.m. and dispatched four units staffed with approximately 12 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 5:29 p.m., established command post and secured a landing zone.

The hikers, described as in their 30s and 40s, were hiking for approximately five hours when they became lost, according to a news release. HFD’s Air 1 helicopter arrived at 5:39 p.m. and dropped rescue personnel at their location. After ensuring the hikers were not injured, they were flown to a nearby landing zone, with the last hiker arriving at 6:33 p.m., the release said.