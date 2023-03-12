Eight people displaced by Kalihi house fires

Eight people were displaced by an early morning fire Saturday that burned two Kalihi homes.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 2:29 a.m. for a building fire at 1214 Kanoelani Road and responded with 10 units staffed with 39 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene at 2:37 a.m. to find smoke and flames pouring from the rear of a single-story home, according to a news release.

Because of the intensity of the fire, flames spread to the side of an adjacent house, the release said. All the occupants from both homes were able to exit safely before the fire intensified and firefighters searched the structures to confirm no one was left, according to HFD.

Both fires were brought under control at 3:12 a.m. and extinguished at 3:40 a.m.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance for five adults and three children who were displaced from their homes.

An HFD fire investigator is looking the origin and cause of the fire and damage estimates.