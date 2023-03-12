HFD airlifts lost hiker from Mount Olympus Trail in Nuuanu

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 46-year-old-man who became lost on Mount Olympus Trail in Nuuanu this afternoon.
HFD reported that it received a 911 call about the incident at 4:56 p.m and responded with five units and 16 personnel. Since the man had 50% battery life left on his cell phone, HFD was able to plot his geolocation. They sent Air 1 to visually locate the man and insert a rescuer, who arrived at the man’s side at 5:25 p.m. The hiker, who had no injuries, was airlifted to a nearby landing zone at 5:30 p.m.
HFD offers the following hiking safety tips:
>> Notify someone of your hike location and destination.
>>Start the hike early enough in the day to be able to return before sunset.
>>Bring a fully-charged cellphone and pack an external battery.
>>If you are lost, stay in one place to reduce the chances of getting into further trouble.
