Man in critical condition after being found in Keehi harbor

A man in his 60s was in critical condition today after he was discovered in the waters off Keehi Boat Harbor, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said.
Paramedics responded to the incident at about 9:40 a.m. First responders administered life-saving treatment to the man, EMS officials said.
No further details were immediately released.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.