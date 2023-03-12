comscore Man in critical condition after being found in Keehi harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man in critical condition after being found in Keehi harbor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 pm
A man in his 60s was in critical condition today after he was discovered in the waters off Keehi Boat Harbor, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said.

Paramedics responded to the incident at about 9:40 a.m. First responders administered life-saving treatment to the man, EMS officials said.

No further details were immediately released.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

