Motorcyclist in serious condition after hitting barrier on freeway

A man in his 30s is in serious condition after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a barrier near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a report today.

The incident, which was at the H1- freeway Exit 16 westbound, occurred about 2:40 p.m. today.

Paramedics treated the man for multiple serious injuries, and administered advanced life support.

No further information is available.