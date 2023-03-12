comscore Motorcyclist in serious condition after hitting barrier on freeway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motorcyclist in serious condition after hitting barrier on freeway

  Today
A man in his 30s is in serious condition after losing control of his motorcycle and hitting a barrier near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a report today.

The incident, which was at the H1- freeway Exit 16 westbound, occurred about 2:40 p.m. today.

Paramedics treated the man for multiple serious injuries, and administered advanced life support.

No further information is available.

