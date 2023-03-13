Firefighters rescue man, 35, from Rainbow Falls in Hilo

Hawaii County firefighters on Sunday evening rescued a 35-year-old man after he fell to the edge of the pond at Rainbow Falls in Hilo.

The Hawaii County Fire Department responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the man on a rock outcropping at the edge of the pond beneath Rainbow Falls.

He had reportedly fallen while attempting to climb down a cliff wall next to the 80-foot falls.

Firefighters airlifted him to safety using the Chopper 1 helicopter and a special net.

He was transferred to an awaiting medic unit, and then taken to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition.