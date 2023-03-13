comscore Honolulu City Council begins overhaul of land use ordinance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council begins overhaul of land use ordinance

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

Overhauling and updating the city’s more than 30-year-old land use ordinance — a guiding planning document used for orderly development on Oahu — has begun. Read more

Previous Story
Debt shuts down Hawaiian Isles water, coffee companies

Scroll Up