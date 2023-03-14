Man, 30, arrested following Kaneohe gas station shooting

A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of shooting at a man at a Kaneohe gas station last week.

The Honolulu Police Department said that suspect was arrested at around 12:30 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and firearm charges.

The suspect allegedly approached a 46-year-old man at around 8 p.m. Thursday at the Windward City Shopping Center gas station and demanded money from him.

A physical altercation between the two men took place after the victim refused to give the suspect money. The suspect tried to escape into a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

The victim chased after the suspect, who then allegedly shot at the victim several times.

On Sunday police identified the suspect, and on Tuesday afternoon he was located and arrested.