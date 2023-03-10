Police investigating attempted murder at Kaneohe shopping center

Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree attempted murder that occurred at Windward City Shopping Center in Kaneohe on Thursday night.

Police responded to the center’s address at 45-480 Kaneohe Bay Drive at about 8 p.m. Thursday after reports of a possible shooting.

According to the police report, a 46-year-old man was at the center’s gas station at about 7:45 p.m. when he was approached by a male suspect who demanded money.

The victim refused, according to police, resulting in a brief, physical altercation and then the suspect attempted to escape.

The victim chased the suspect, who ran to a vehicle waiting nearby. The victim then attempted to follow the suspect in the vehicle, during which he was shot a several times.

The victim was not injured.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The Windward City Shopping Center parking lot was also the site where a 77-year-old security guard, Mike Chu, was fatally stabbed in the early morning hours of Dec. 6.

———

This breaking news story will be updated when more details are available.