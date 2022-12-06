Man in his 60s dies after stabbing in Kaneohe

Honolulu police have initiated a second-degree murder investigation in connection with an early morning stabbing in Kaneohe.

Police and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to an area near 24 Hour Fitness at Windward City Shopping Center just before 6 a.m. today.

EMS said a man described to be in his mid-60s suffered apparent stab wounds to his neck, chest, arms and abdomen.

Paramedics conducted advanced life-saving treatment and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Further details on the case were not immediately available.