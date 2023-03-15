Sick hiker rescued from Diamond Head Trail

A woman in her 70s who “became ill” while hiking on the Diamond Head Trail this morning was rescued by Honolulu firefighters.
The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call about the sick hiker at just after 11 a.m. who was unable to descend the trail on her own.
A few minutes later the first HFD unit arrived at the trailhead and established command, a second unit walked the trail by foot, and a third unit secured a nearby landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.
HFD first made contact with the hiker at around 11:25 a.m. and conducted a medical assessment.
The hiker was escorted to an area where Air 1 was able to pick her up and flown to a landing zone.
Her care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at around 11:40 a.m.
