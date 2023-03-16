comscore Man wakes to find car on his vehicle in Punchbowl area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man wakes to find car on his vehicle in Punchbowl area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 pm
  • Courtesy Video

  A Toyota Camry came to rest on the roof of a Toyota Matrix this morning after falling over the edge of the Easterseals Hawaii parking lot above.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    A Toyota Camry came to rest on the roof of a Toyota Matrix this morning after falling over the edge of the Easterseals Hawaii parking lot above.

Police responding to a vehicle collision in the Punchbowl area this morning arrived to find one car resting on the roof of another.

A Toyota Camry had fallen from the Easterseals Hawaii parking lot and smashed into a Toyota Matrix at 710 Green Street below, according to the owner of the Matrix, Mark Inocencio.

Innocencia said he heard police responding to the collision in the area around 6 a.m. but did not know it involved his car. He decided to stay in his house until the police activity died down, but when he left for work he saw his car had been crushed. “I was praying that I hope it’s not my car … but it is,” he said.

The driver of the Camry had no serious injuries. Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Cindy Ellen Russell contributed to this report.

