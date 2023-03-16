Observatory downgrades alert level for Mauna Loa

With Mauna Loa continuing to be quiet since its first eruption in 38 years ended Dec. 13, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials have lowered the volcano’s alert level from advisory to normal and aviation color code from yellow to green.
Officials said the number of earthquakes beneath Mauna Loa’s summit has returned to background levels, and inflation continues at the summit as magma replenishes the magma chamber.
Accordingly, Mauna Loa’s official online updates will change from weekly to monthly, with the next monthly update on April 6.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.