Observatory downgrades alert level for Mauna Loa

With Mauna Loa continuing to be quiet since its first eruption in 38 years ended Dec. 13, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials have lowered the volcano’s alert level from advisory to normal and aviation color code from yellow to green.

Officials said the number of earthquakes beneath Mauna Loa’s summit has returned to background levels, and inflation continues at the summit as magma replenishes the magma chamber.

Accordingly, Mauna Loa’s official online updates will change from weekly to monthly, with the next monthly update on April 6.