Hawaii outlasts Cal Poly in 10 innings

A dropped fly ball helped Hawaii outlast Cal Poly 1-0 in 10 innings today at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

With two outs in the 10th, UH right fielder Jared Quandt drew his third walk of the game. First baseman Jacob Igawa hit a towering fly that right fielder Wyatt King dropped. Quandt sped around the bases for the game’s only run.

Connor Harrison pitched a scoreless 10th inning to earn his third save.

In relief of starter Harry Gustin, Alex Giroux did not allow a run in 3 1/3 innings to earn the victory.

By winning the opener of the three-game Big West series, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 8-7. The Mustangs are 3-12. Because of heavy rain forecast for Sunday, it was decided to play a doubleheader on Saturday to complete the series.