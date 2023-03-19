Man, 65, dies in Ala Moana area after landlord-tenant dispute

Honolulu police are seeking a male suspect after a 64-year-old man was fatally beaten on Sheridan Street this afternoon.

The Honolulu Police Department said the incident occurred at an apartment building at 620 Sheridan St. Police initially described the incident as an attempted murder. Patrons and employees of nearby businesses said they heard that a beating had taken place.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said personnel treated a male in the area for his injuries and transported him in critical condition at about 3;30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes of HPD’s homicide division said officers found the victim on the sidewalk “bleeding profusely” from his head following a “physical altercation.”

Thoemmes said that the two males knew each other, and that the beating took place because of an ongoing eviction at the apartment building.

“What we were told was that the male (victim) was evicting a tenant from this apartment building,” Thoemmes said.

HPD blocked off part of the sidewalk where the building’s first-floor stairs lead. Clothes on the sidewalk were treated as evidence, and what appeared to be blood could be seen on the steps of the stairs.

No evidence of weapons was found, Thoemmes said.

Police are seeking a man in his 30s, described as between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, and last seen wearing no shirt and sweatpants, who fled the area in a black Nissan sedan.