2 students hurt in Texas school shooting, suspect arrested

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
    An Arlington police officer speaks to individuals outside of Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas, during a lockdown after a shooting today.

ARLINGTON, Texas >> Two students were injured in a shooting outside a Dallas-area high school this morning and police arrested the person suspected of opening fire, officials said.

The shooting began on a high school campus in the suburb of Arlington around 6:55 a.m., before many students arrived for the first day back to classes after spring break, according to police and school district officials.

One student was injured by gunfire, another was hurt by “debris from the shooting,” and both are getting medical care, said Arlington Independent School District spokeswoman Anita Foster.

She could not immediately provide further information on the student’s identities or conditions.

Arlington police said the suspected shooter never entered the Lamar High School building and was arrested soon after officers arrived on the scene. The scene was secure, police said in a tweet at 7:21 a.m.

The suspected shooter is a minor and will therefore not be publicly identified, said police spokesman Tim Ciesco.

Foster said school buses and other arriving students were diverted from the campus before classes were set to start.

Officials urged parents and others to stay away from the campus while police investigate.

Police said at 10:40 a.m. that they’d completed their search of the school building and students would be released to their guardians at a “reunification center” starting at noon.

