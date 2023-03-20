Hawaiian Telcom customers experience issues due to equipment maintenance

Due to equipment maintenance completed Saturday afternoon, some Hawaiiantel.net email customers experienced issues such as duplicate emails or difficulty sending or receiving email, Hawaiian Telcom said today.
The company said the situation has been resolved but any customers who are still experiencing problems are advised to call Hawaiian Telcom at (808) 643-3456.
“We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers,” a company spokesperson said in an email.
