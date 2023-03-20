VIDEO: Gov. Josh Green joins ‘Spotlight Hawaii’

Gov. Josh Green joined the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream show today at 10:30 a.m. to answer viewer questions. This series shines a spotlight on issues affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

During the show, Green discussed his Cabinet nominees, funding for Hilo and Kona hospitals, the Aloha Stadium redevelopment, legislation to legalize recreational marijuana, the Red Hill water crisis, affordable housing and the kauhale concept for homeless individuals.

